Morris Hospital Orthopedic Surgeon Talks About Hip and Knee Pain at Free YMCA Program

October 21, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Dr. Ahmed Eldib, an orthopedic surgeon with Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, will talk about hip and knee pain during a free community program on Wednesday, November 5, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Avenue, Morris. The free program is open to the community and does not require YMCA membership to participate.

During the program, Dr. Eldib will talk about treatment options for hip and knee pain, including the benefits and advancements of robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery.

Dr. Eldib is a board-certified, fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee conditions and lower extremity related orthopedic trauma. His surgical expertise includes anterior hip replacement, total knee replacement, total hip replacement, partial knee replacement, total hip and knee revision, and patient specific total knee replacement. Dr. Eldib is trained in Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery. He has office hours in Morris, Joliet and Ottawa.

To register, call the Morris Hospital YMCA at 815-513-8080, or go to www.morrishospital.org/events.