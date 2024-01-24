Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers Joins DAISY Award Program

October 9, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has joined the internationally recognized DAISY Award program, which celebrates and recognizes nurses for the exceptional and compassionate care they provide every day.

Each quarter, Morris Hospital will be selecting one nurse for the DAISY Award based on nominations from patients, families, physicians, or staff members who have experienced or witnessed outstanding nursing care at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. The first DAISY Award winner at Morris Hospital will be announced in November.

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 from Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP). Deeply moved by the clinical skill and compassion of his nurses, the Barnes family created the DAISY Award as a way to honor and recognize extraordinary nurses worldwide. The acronym DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.

Eligible nominees include licensed practical nurses (LPNs), registered nurses (RNs), and advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) working in any Morris Hospital department or physician office location. Nominations can be submitted by completing a paper form available from DAISY collection boxes throughout Morris Hospital and its physician office or by completing the electronic form available on the Morris Hospital website.

A selection committee of nurses from across the organization will review nominations and choose one award recipient each quarter.

“Joining the DAISY program allows us to formally recognize the extraordinary care our nurses provide to patients and families every day,” said Kathy Rombach, Assistant Vice President of Patient Care Services at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. “It’s an honor to celebrate their compassion and dedication through such a meaningful program.”

“We are proud to be part of the DAISY Award program, giving patients, families, and colleagues the opportunity to nominate nurses who make a lasting impact,” she said.

The DAISY Award at Morris Hospital is made possible through generous donors to the Morris Hospital Auxiliary and Foundation.

To learn more about the DAISY Award at Morris Hospital, visit

morrishospital.org/DAISY.

# # #

Photo caption: Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers joins the DAISY Award program to recognize exceptional nurses.