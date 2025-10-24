The MVK Senior Citizens met October 21,2025 with President Beth Burns presiding.

There were 18 members present to recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag led by Beth. A moment of silence was held followed by the Secretary’s report given by Secretary Nancy Johnson. A motion to accept as read was given by Joe S, second by Betty R, motion passed. The treasurer’s report was given by Treasurer Shirley Peterson with a motion to accept as read given by Nancy B, second by Shirley S, motion passed. We celebrated the birthday of Shirley S with song.

New Business

There will be a guest speaker at the December meeting. Usually a donation is made to the MVK Christmas Basket Fund and a motion was made by Robin H and seconded by Carol to donate $150 to them, motion passed. Two members volunteered to find us a Bingo game to use after our meetings since there is no one to run the one here at the Legion building at this time.

The next meeting will be November 18 with a Thanksgiving dinner and to honor our members who are Veterans. A motion to adjourn was made by Betty and seconded by Shirley, motion passed.

Before the meeting, at 10:30, several members enjoyed playing euchre then at noon we had a lunch supplied by Hoffman House Catering through Community Nutrition Network for a small fee. Several members stayed and played Bingo after our meeting.

Anyone 60 years old and over can come to these monthly events. To enjoy our dinner from CNN call them at 815-941-1590 to register. Their address is 1700 Newton Place, Morris IL 60450.