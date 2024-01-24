LIHEAP applications open for seniors, customers with disabilities and children age 5 and younger

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Oct. 14, 2025 – Applications are being accepted for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for income-qualified residential customers who are age 60 and older, disabled or have at least one child 5 years old or younger. Households already disconnected or that have a disconnection notice within seven days also are eligible to apply for LIHEAP assistance.

LIHEAP is a federally funded bill payment assistance program administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. LIHEAP is designed to help low- and fixed-income families meet their energy needs during the winter heating season, as well as reduce energy costs through improved energy efficiency.

To qualify for LIHEAP, a household’s combined gross income for the 30 days prior to application must be at or below 60% of the state median income – for a family of four, that is $76,884 annual income or $6,407 gross monthly income.

Open enrollment for all other income-eligible households will begin Saturday, Nov. 1. For eligibility information and to apply, visit www.helpillinoisfamilies.com or call 877-411-9276 (WARM).

In addition to LIHEAP, Nicor Gas offers additional resources to help income-qualified customers pay and manage their natural gas bills and save on energy costs:

Sharing Program – Provides one-time annual regular, senior and veteran grants of up to $700, without repayment requirements. To qualify, a household’s combined income for the 30 days prior to application must be between 61% and 80% of the state median income. Funds are administered by The Salvation Army, with funding provided by direct voluntary contributions from Nicor Gas customers and employees.

Low-Income Discount Program – Residential customers receiving LIHEAP, Percentage of Income Payment Plan and Nicor Gas Sharing Program benefits will automatically be enrolled in LIDP that provides total bill discounts between 5% and 75%. All other customers can apply for a 5% discount, as well as waivers of deposits and late payment fees, through self-certification online or by calling 888.Nicor4U (888-642-6748).

Energy Aide Program – Provides a grant of up to $250 toward past-due balances and does not need to be paid back. To qualify, a household’s combined gross income for the 30 days prior to application must be at or below 350% of the federal poverty level.

Payment Arrangements – Provides eligible customers with more time to pay past-due balances, bringing their account current to avoid possible service disconnections. Customers can check their eligibility for a payment arrangement by visiting nicorgas.com/myaccount.

Budget Plan – Helps customers with current accounts avoid unpredictable bills from month to month by evening out the seasonal highs and lows of their bills through a monthly budgeted amount. Owed monthly amounts may be adjusted every four months to ensure that payments are in line with actual usage and the price of natural gas. Customers can check their eligibility for the Budget Plan by visiting nicorgas.com/budgetplan.

Energy Efficiency Program – Provides free home assessments, energy-saving products and incentives to help customers save money and energy. Eligible income-qualified households may receive additional free services and equipment upgrades. Customers can call 877-866-4239 or visit nicorgas.com/saveathome.

To learn more about bill payment assistance programs, visit nicorgas.com/billpaymentassistance.

In addition, Nicor Gas’ Community Connection Center (C3) helps customers navigate all the above options, as well as basic need resources. Customers can contact the C3 team at nicorgas.com/CCC or receive customized recommendations online by answering a few anonymous questions via the Community Assistance Navigator.