Keep Trick or Treaters Safe this Halloween

Red Cross Volunteers Assist 21 People Impacted by 4 Home Fires in the Past Week

October 27, 2025 – Halloween is just a few days away and the holiday has become one of the most popular in the U.S. with people of all ages taking part in things like trick-or-treating, decorating homes and attending parties.

The American Red Cross wants everyone to enjoy the festivities safely, so we offer tips for all ages on how to have a great Halloween and stay safe while doing so.

COSTUME SAFETY Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen.

Use face makeup instead of masks.

Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags. If possible, have everyone wear light-colored clothing.

Use flame-resistant costumes and wigs.

When choosing costumes, stay away from long trailing fabric so no one trips and falls.

Avoid using decorative contact lenses to avoid problems with your eyes.

If carving pumpkins, don’t use candles to light them. Instead, try battery-operated lights or glow sticks.

TRICK OR TREAT SAFETY A sad statistic – children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Have your trick or treaters walk only on sidewalks , not in the street. If there are no sidewalks, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cross between parked cars, and don’t cut across yards or use alleys.

, not in the street. If there are no sidewalks, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cross between parked cars, and don’t cut across yards or use alleys. Drivers — use extra caution as youngsters may forget to look both ways before crossing. As the sun goes down, watch for children in dark clothing.

as youngsters may forget to look both ways before crossing. As the sun goes down, watch for children in dark clothing. Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way.

A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door.

If older children are going alone , plan their route. Set a specific time they should return home. Teach them to only visit homes that have a porch light on, to accept treats at the door and never go inside.

, plan their route. Set a specific time they should return home. Teach them to only visit homes that have a porch light on, to accept treats at the door and never go inside. Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.

Walk, don’t run.

Check all goodies before the kids dig in . Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and remove any choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.

. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and remove any choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with. If you are planning to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home, light the area well and sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear obstacles someone could trip over.

ADULT HALLOWEEN SAFETY The number of alcohol-related traffic incidents jumps around Halloween ─ in fact, many Halloween deaths can be linked to drivers who are impaired.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

If you are hosting a party , collect car keys from guests who are drinking. Provide non-alcoholic options. Have a plan to make sure guests get home safely – ride-sharing, taxis or, if you haven’t been drinking, drive guests home yourself.

, collect car keys from guests who are drinking. Provide non-alcoholic options. Have a plan to make sure guests get home safely – ride-sharing, taxis or, if you haven’t been drinking, drive guests home yourself. If drinking is part of your plans, choose a designated driver or plan how you will get home without getting behind the wheel. Is it possible to stay overnight?

YOUR PETS AND HALLOWEEN If you are going to welcome trick-or-treaters or host a party, keep your pets in a separate area away from the festivities.

Make sure pets can’t get at any Halloween treats – the treats can be toxic for animals.

If you’re considering a costume for your pet, make sure the animal is okay with the idea and that the costume doesn’t limit their movement or hamper their breathing or sight.

Halloween can spook your pets, causing them to run away. Make sure your pet wears a pet ID. If they are going out after dark, make sure they wear a reflective collar and are securely leashed.

FIRE RESPONSE & SAFETY American Red Cross volunteers responded to 4 home fires in Bloomington, Peoria and Tilton in the past week and provided assistance to 21 individuals by supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support.

If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, please call 800-Red Cross.

Home fires are the most frequent disaster and claim seven lives every day in the U.S. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50 percent. To help protect your household, test your smoke alarms each month and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information.

If you would like to help people affected by home fires and other disasters, please visit redcross.org/volunteer to sign up as a Red Cross disaster volunteer.

