Kankakee Community College will host a free screening of the 1948 cult classic Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein on Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. in the college’s newly renovated auditorium, Room L110.

This spooky spoof brings together legendary comedians Bud Abbott and Lou Costello as they stumble into a fright-filled adventure featuring Frankenstein’s monster, Dracula, the Wolf Man, and a mysterious femme fatale. With a chilling score and a cast that includes horror icons Bela Lugosi, Lon Chaney Jr., and Lenore Aubert, this film is widely celebrated as one of Abbott and Costello’s best—and one of the most beloved Frankenstein films of all time.

The event is free and open to the public, with candy and popcorn available while supplies last.

“Whether you’re a fan of classic horror, vintage comedy, or just looking for a fun night out, this is the perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit,” said Kenneth West, adviser of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, one of the event sponsors.

The screening is also sponsored by the KCC Student Affairs Department.

KCC is located at 100 College Drive in Kankakee.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The honor society is recognized by the American Association of Community Colleges as the official honor society for two-year colleges. PTK has more than 4.4 million members and nearly 1,250 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 220,000 active members in the nation’s colleges. Learn more at www.kcc.edu/ptk.