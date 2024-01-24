By RHIANNON BRANCH

FarmWeek

October is a busy month for the top pumpkin producing state and while consumers likely won’t see the effects, Mother Nature challenged some Illinois fields this season.

Jack Lanxon is part of the eighth generation of Eckert’s Orchard in Belleville, where they grow up to 60 acres of pumpkins that are mostly U-pick or sold at their on-farm stores.

“We had a pretty wet spring and early summer, which really made for perfect planting conditions,” he told FarmWeek. “But I think we only have 60% to 75% of a full crop due to poor pollination weather including extreme heat and drought. It is hard on the plants and hard on pollinators to help pollinate the plants.”

Harvest began on time in mid-September and moisture early in the season helped the earlier planted pumpkins size up with good weight and color.

“I think it’s really the stuff that sets a little bit later in the in the summer that we’ve maybe seen some lack of size and weight, although the color is great,” he explained. “Overall, we’ve been pretty pleased despite having about three-fourth of a full crop.”

Lanxon said they usually produce more than they need, so even with the drop in production he expects to have enough to meet their normal demand.

“The season is not over yet, so for the stuff that’s set a little bit later, we’ll see what we really get out of it in terms of size and weight, but as it stands right now, we’re in pretty good shape,” he said.

Farther north in the “Pumpkin Capital of the World,” weather was more cooperative for a plentiful pumpkin crop.

“My decorative pumpkins may have produced the best crop ever for our final year,” John Ackerman of Morton told FarmWeek. “Pumpkins generally like it dry within reason and fortunately they got the rain when they needed it early and only got exceptionally dry here after they set fruit.”







While Ackerman does not have a commercial contract for processed pumpkins this season, he has stayed in touch with local farmers who grow for Libby’s.

“To my understanding, the yields have been about average, roughly 23 tons of pumpkin per acre, with harvest on track and around two-thirds finished,” Ackerman said. “I heard the pumpkins are very solid, which is one of the characteristics they test for each year.”

But Ackerman recognized that quality and quantity of pumpkins varied from farm to farm this season.

“Pumpkins by their nature are a very fickle plant and a rain at the wrong time can make it abort fruit and try to start over,” he said. “I feel bad for fellow growers who are having a rough time this year.”

The most recent Census of Agriculture data shows Illinois maintained its leading position in pumpkin acreage in 2022, harvesting more than twice as many pumpkin acres as any of the other top states, at 17,600 acres.

Also leading in yield, Illinois produced 634 million pounds of pumpkins in 2022, more than the next five most productive states combined.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.