Illinois art contest invites students to let their imaginations run wild

Deadline is Dec. 19 to enter America 250 art contest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The annual student art contest sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education invites young artists to let their imaginations soar on the theme “America 250 – Reflections through Art.”

The United States is turning 250! As we mark this historic milestone, we invite young artists to reflect on what America 250 means to them — not just in history books, but in their own lives, communities and imaginations. What emotions or ideas come to mind? What stories do you want to tell? This is your chance to be bold, thoughtful and honest. Use art to explore the past, understand the present and dream about the future.

The deadline to submit entries is Dec. 19. The contest is open to Illinois students from kindergarten through high school. The contest is open to any two-dimensional artwork that measures no larger than 11”x14”.

The contest is divided into four groups: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Each grade group will have a winner and two runners-up. The winners will be announced March 10 to commemorate Arts Education Week.

All winners and runners-up will have their work displayed by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum through May 8, and the artwork of the four winners will be used on a poster sent to schools to celebrate Arts Education Week, March 9-13, 2026. The winner will also be recognized at an ISBE Board meeting, and a framed copy will hang in the Boardroom.

“America means something a little different to each person, so we’re excited to see students express what this nation and its 250th birthday mean to them,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “Year after year, the entries in this contest leave us smiling at the talent Illinois children display. We hope students will seize this opportunity to let their imaginations run wild and impress us in brand new ways.”

Two-dimensional submissions may be up to 11 inches by 14 inches. They cannot feature copyrighted characters such as Batman. More details are available at bit.ly/APLM-ArtContest. Entries do not have to be submitted via schools; youth groups, home-educated children or anyone else can participate. All that is required is that the artist is a student at any public, private, alternative or home school in Illinois.

“Every student has a story, and art gives them a voice,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. “This contest invites young artists across Illinois to express how they see our country – its past, its present, and its possibilities for the future. I’m excited to see the creativity and perspective they bring to this milestone celebration.”

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum uses a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship to immerse visitors in Lincoln’s life and times. The library holds an unparalleled collection of Lincoln books, documents, photographs, artifacts and art, as well as roughly 13 million items pertaining to all aspects of Illinois history. For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov. You can follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The mission of the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is to provide every child with safe and healthy learning conditions, great educators and equitable opportunities by practicing data-informed stewardship of resources and policy development, all done in partnership with educators, families and stakeholders. The vision of the ISBE is that all children are equipped to make meaningful contributions to society and live life to its fullest potential.







