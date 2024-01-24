Illinois 17 to close at rail crossing in Dwight Oct. 22

DWIGHT – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that Illinois 17 at the Union Pacific railroad crossing in Dwight will be closed for repairs beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22. ​ The work is expected to take five days to complete.

A posted detour will direct motorists to use Illinois 47 and Old Route 66.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. ​ To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. ​ Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

