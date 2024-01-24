Heartland Community College Truck Driving Open House

NORMAL, IL (Oct. 16, 2025) – Individuals interested in getting a look inside the trucking industry are invited to a free Nussbaum Trucking Academy open house held in Hudson.

From 8:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 25, the public is invited to explore a real semi-tractor/trailer and see what life on the road is like. Participants can also get behind the wheel of a state-of-the-art driving simulator.

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions about the Heartland Community College CDL training program and talk with the Nussbaum Trucking Academy staff.

The Nussbaum Trucking Academy at Heartland Community College prepares students for a role as an entry-level commercial driver. The four- or eight-week program includes classroom instruction and behind-the-wheel training to prepare for the permit test.

The open house at Nussbaum Transportation is located at 19336 N 1425 East Rd, Hudson, IL.