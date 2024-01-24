Oct 10 – Sectional Meet

South Wilmington XC had a great showing at the sectional meet on 10-10-25.

Great night for XC! Many PRs across the board! Autumn Hencinski was the champion of the girl’s race with a time of 13:26, followed by Addie Slegl with a time if 13:53, Presley Franciskovich came in 49th with a time of 16:56, she was followed closely by Taylor Tjelle and Mora Luttrell placing 52nd and 53rd respectively with times of 17:00 and 17:03. The girls collectively placed 7th as a team.



The boys also had an amazing day!

Jack Simms took the runner-up spot at the meet with a time of 11:54, he was followed by Cal Christensen placing 14th with a 13:30 time. Coming in 33rd with a time of 14:29 was Tyler Futia. He was followed by James Muzzarelli in 44th place with a time of 15:17. His teammates Blake Maxard TTand Hudson Eddy placed 61st and 62nd respectively with times of 17:07 and 17:20. The boys team ended the meet with a 7th place team finish as well. Such huge progress was made this season by all of our runners. We are excited to see how our four state qualifiers do next weekend in Bloomington- Autumn Hencinski, Addie Slegl, Jack Simms,and Cal Christensen who all qualified in the top seven individuals to run at the state meet The boys also had an amazing day!Jack Simms took the runner-up spot at the meet with a time of 11:54, he was followed by Cal Christensen placing 14th with a 13:30 time. Coming in 33rd with a time of 14:29 was Tyler Futia. He was followed by James Muzzarelli in 44th place with a time of 15:17. His teammates Blake Maxard TTand Hudson Eddy placed 61st and 62nd respectively with times of 17:07 and 17:20. The boys team ended the meet with a 7th place team finish as well. Such huge progress was made this season by all of our runners. We are excited to see how our four state qualifiers do next weekend in Bloomington- Autumn Hencinski, Addie Slegl, Jack Simms,and Cal Christensen who all qualified in the top seven individuals to run at the state meet

Aug 26 – GSWB Tigers Show Strong Effort at Seneca Meet

The GSWB Tiger Cross Country team traveled to Seneca this week to compete against Seneca, Reed-Custer, Wilmington, Dwight, and Ottawa Wallace in their first 2-mile race of the season. The athletes delivered an impressive performance across the board. On the girls’ side, Addie Slegl led the way with a strong 4th-place finish, clocking a time of 14:47. She was followed by Autumn Hencinsky, who earned 8th place in 15:14. Presley Franciskovich rounded out the team’s effort, finishing 20th with a time of 18:49. The boys’ team also made a statement, highlighted by Jack Simms’ commanding win. Simms crossed the finish line first with a time of 12:40, securing the top spot in the race. Teammate Cal Christensen placed 7th in 14:51, while Tyler Futia finished 17th in 16:26. James Muzzarelli followed closely behind in 20th place with a time of 16:50. Rounding out the Tigers’ boys were Blake Maxard, who finished 29th in 21:55, and Hudson Eddy, who placed 30th in 21:58. Overall, the meet was a strong one for the Tigers, as every athlete successfully completed their first 2-mile race of the season. The team looks to build on this momentum as they continue through the schedule.

Aug 23 Cross Country – The GSWB Tiger cross country team showed up big in the Beecher Bobcat Breakout JV meet at Kankakee Community College on Saturday, August 23rd. On the girls side Presley Franciskovich had a great one mile race racking up a 32nd place out of 78 runners with a time of 8:23. In the same mile race, Addie Slegl earned a 3rd place medal and finish with a time of 6:51. Autumn Hencinski earned the second place spot in the field of 78 with a time of 6:48.

The boys also had great first season one mile races. Blake Maxard came in blazing in 44th place in the field of 80 runners with a time of 7:52. James Muzzarelli had a strong finish in the 41st position with a time of 7:46. Brayton Vaughn had a stellar race for a 31st place finish with a 7:31. Tyler Futia did a fantastic job in his first one mile race to place 20th with a 7:12 time. Rounding out the 80 runner-field for the Tigers was a strong performance and first place win from Jack Simms with a time of 5:55. Great start to the season Tigers!