Gardner South Wilmington High School District 73

Our school district is accepting nominations for the GSW Distinguished Panther Hall of Fame.

According to the board of education approved bylaws, “The Gardner-South Wilmington High School Panther Hall of Fame exists to honor outstanding alumni of GSWHS or persons that gave distinguished service to our school. This award is for a Panther that made a significant contribution to society, GSHS or the GSW community. This induction recognizes individuals who bring honor to Gardner South Wilmington High School through their accomplishments. These Panthers inspire future generations to excel and serve our school and community?”

The selection committee is now seeking nominations for potential inductees. The committee will consider candidates whose achievements and/or contributions are outstanding, leaving no question as to the individual’s potential inclusion in the Hall of Fame.

Criteria for nominees:

1. A person who has graduated from GSW no less than 5 years before their year of induction or

1a. A person who has given distinguished service to GSW and has not been employed at the school within the last 5 years prior to their induction. Example: teacher

A person whose actions demonstrate outstanding character. A person whose outstanding citizenship has achieved international, national, or local recognition. A person whose leadership can inspire students in the pursuit of excellence. A person whose accomplishments are outstanding or whose leadership is considered exceptional. Posthumous nominations will be accepted.

Nomination forms for the GSW Panther Hall of Fame may be submitted by:

a.

Citizens who live within GSWHS District #73 boundaries.

b.

Current or former GSWHS staff members.

C.

GSWHS graduates no longer live in the school district.

d.

Family members of the nominee.

Nomination forms must be received at GS by November 1, 2025.

Nomination forms can be found on the school website at https://forms.gle/Ed07FqsaeV1pmn4Y8 or can be picked at the school from Mrs. Carla Huston in the GSW front office.

Nomination forms may be mailed to:

GSW High School

Panther Hall of Fame

500 East Main St.

Gardner, Illinois 60424

Nomination forms can also be be emailed to Chris Ruddy

cruddy@gswhs73.or