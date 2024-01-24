Oct 10 Sectionals @ Bourbonnais
The Redbird Cross Country Team competed at Sectionals this past Friday at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais.
In the girls race was Libby Stipanovich placing 5th with a time of 14:03 (a Season Best).
For the boys, Dean Carey placed 5th with a PR time of 12:37, Lane Carey placed 16th with a time of 13:37, Abbott Lundberg placed 20th with a PR time of 13:49, Jace Lee ran a PR time of 16:13, Brayden Windberg ran 17:28, and Logan LaPash ran a PR time of 17:50.
Libby Stipanovich and Dean Carey have advanced to the State Final meet held in Normal this Saturday. Congrats to all Redbirds on a great season!
Sept 25
Thursday 9/25 the Redbird Cross Country Team traveled to Limestone and competed at Limestone Park against Herscher Limestone, Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, Clifton Nash, Odell, Iroquois West, and Pontiac.
Libby Stipanovich placed 8th in the girls race with a time of 14:40.
The boys times are as follows:
Dean Carey 13:09
Lane Carey 13:28
Abbott Lundberg 15:15
Jace Lee 16:40
Brayden Windberg with a PR of 16:41
Logan LaPash 20:32
Friday Sept 19 – The Redbird Cross Country Team competed at the Saunemin Invitational against Pontiac, Odell, Tri-Point, Iroquois West, Ottawa Wallace, GSW, Fieldcrest, Bloomington St. Mary’s, and Saunemin.
In the Open Coed Race Jace Lee placed 6th with a time of 16:41, Brayden Windberg placed 8th with a PR time of 18:05, and Logan LaPash placed 10th with a PR time of 18:12.
Libby Stipanovich ran the Girls Varsity Race and placed 4th with a time of 14:22.
Lane Carey and Abbott Lundberg’s Male Varsity Race was cancelled mid-race due to lightning, but Lane was in 5th place and Abbott was in 8th place.
ALL Redbirds placed Top 10 in their races and medaled.
Monday 9/22 the Redbirds competed at Tri-Point against Odell and Tri-Point and the times are as follows:
Dean Carey – PR of 12:54
Lane Carey – PR of 13:24
Abbott Lundberg – 14:28
Jace Lee – 16:36
Brayden Windberg – 18:30
Libby Stipanovich – 14:22
Sept 16 – The Redbird Cross Country Team competed at the South Wilmington Fireman’s Club on 9/16 against Gardner South Wilmington, Seneca, Wilmington, Peotone, Odell, and Sauenmin.
Libby Stipanovich placed 8th in the girls race with a time of 15:06
For the boys, Lane Carey placed 4th with a PR time of 13:31. Abott Lundberg placed 11th with a time of 14:52. Jace Lee ran 16:24, Brayden Windberg ran a PR of 18:08, and Logan Lapash ran 18:50 (a THREE minute PR).
Sept 4 – The Redbird Cross Country team competed in Limestone against Herscher, Manteno, Peotone, Momence, and Wilmington. The course at Limestone Park is one of the toughest courses the athletes will run due to hills and gravel trails. In the girls race Libby Stipanovich ran 16:02. In the boys race Dean Carey placed 7th with a time of 13:34, Lane Carey ran 14:09, Abbott Lundberg ran 15:24, Jace Lee ran 19:30, and Brayden Windberg ran 20:09. These are awesome times for such a challenging course!
Sept 2 – The Redbird Cross Country team traveled to Pontiac on Tuesday to compete against Pontiac, Odell, Herscher Limestone, and Morris Grade School. Libby Stipanovich placed 4th in the girls race with a time of 15:08. In the boys race, Lane Carey ran 14:25, Abbott Lundberg ran 15:20, Jace Lee ran 18:35, Brayden Windberg ran 20:56, and Dawson DeLong ran 23:31. The Redbirds will compete again on Thursday at Herscher Limestone.
Aug 28 – The Redbird Cross Country team competed against Tri-Point, Odell, Saunemin, and Iroquois West. Placing second in the girls race was Libby Stipanovich with a Season Best time of 14:22. Lane Carey placed 3rd in the boys race with a Personal Record of 14:02. 4th place for the boys was Abbott Lundberg with a Season Best of 14:24. Jace Lee placed 7th with a Personal Record of 16:14 and Brayden Windberg placed 13th running 18:10, also a Personal Record!
Aug 26 – The Redbird Cross Country team competed at their first meet of the season against Seneca, Gardner South Wilmington, Reed Custer, Ottawa Wallace, and Wilmington. Libby Stipanovich placed 5th in the girls 2 mile race with a time of 14:49. On the boys side, Dean Carey came in 2nd with a time of 13:29, Lane Carey placed 6th running 14:36, and Abbott Lundberg placed 11th with a time of 15:20. Some more times of the night were Jace Lee running 17:11, Brayden Windberg with a 20:12, Logan Lapash 21:43, and Dawson Delong running the mile race with a 13:12.