Oct 10 Sectionals @ Bourbonnais

The Redbird Cross Country Team competed at Sectionals this past Friday at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais.

In the girls race was Libby Stipanovich placing 5th with a time of 14:03 (a Season Best).

For the boys, Dean Carey placed 5th with a PR time of 12:37, Lane Carey placed 16th with a time of 13:37, Abbott Lundberg placed 20th with a PR time of 13:49, Jace Lee ran a PR time of 16:13, Brayden Windberg ran 17:28, and Logan LaPash ran a PR time of 17:50.

Libby Stipanovich and Dean Carey have advanced to the State Final meet held in Normal this Saturday. Congrats to all Redbirds on a great season!

Sept 25

Thursday 9/25 the Redbird Cross Country Team traveled to Limestone and competed at Limestone Park against Herscher Limestone, Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, Clifton Nash, Odell, Iroquois West, and Pontiac.

Libby Stipanovich placed 8th in the girls race with a time of 14:40. The boys times are as follows: Dean Carey 13:09 Lane Carey 13:28 Abbott Lundberg 15:15 Jace Lee 16:40 Brayden Windberg with a PR of 16:41 Logan LaPash 20:32

Friday Sept 19 – The Redbird Cross Country Team competed at the Saunemin Invitational against Pontiac, Odell, Tri-Point, Iroquois West, Ottawa Wallace, GSW, Fieldcrest, Bloomington St. Mary’s, and Saunemin.

In the Open Coed Race Jace Lee placed 6th with a time of 16:41, Brayden Windberg placed 8th with a PR time of 18:05, and Logan LaPash placed 10th with a PR time of 18:12.

Libby Stipanovich ran the Girls Varsity Race and placed 4th with a time of 14:22.

Lane Carey and Abbott Lundberg’s Male Varsity Race was cancelled mid-race due to lightning, but Lane was in 5th place and Abbott was in 8th place.

ALL Redbirds placed Top 10 in their races and medaled.