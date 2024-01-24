REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room

On October 15, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

Board President Joel Sandeno called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Erin Connor; Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger (5:03 p.m.)

ABSENT: Kim Frauli; Jake Tjelle

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. DeLong announced that Allan Zarbock has been chosen as Trojan of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read. (Pittenger Report)

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read. (Scheuer Report)

Mr. DeLong reported that the Restroom Project is nearly finished, with a final punch list still being worked on. He also stated that the equipment for the rest of the HV AC project should be delivered on October 24th.

Mr. DeLong reported that he got a proposal from Midwest Transit for our new bus lease for next year andthat the amount has nearly doubled. He is thinking about trying to purchase a couple of our current buses to use as the spares that the Transportation Department needs, and then leasing fewer buses to try to save money. He also noted that if we would purchase any of the buses, we would probably have to take that money from our Working Cash fund to make those purchases. He stated that the cost that is proposed for purchasing one of our buses is $65,000 each. He also inquired about purchasing our Activity buses. He was also quoted $65,000 each for those, so if we purchased them we would only save 1 year’s worth of cost on our lease and would have the added responsibility for repairs and maintenance should anything break down on those buses.

Mr. DeLong reminded the Board that the Triple I conference is coming up next month and informatio will be sent out on this prior to the conference.

Mr. DeLong reported that he received an estimated EA V from Livingston County and they are estimating an 11% increase, mostly driven by the current housing market. He noted that we will most likely have to hold a Truth in Taxation hearing this year as he estimates our increase will be in the 8-9% area, but we will not have firm numbers until later in the fall. He also will be meeting with a financial forecaster from ISBE to run our numbers and see what they can try to work out for future years.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the September 17, 2025 Regular Board Meeting

2) Minutes of the September 17, 2025 Special Board Meeting

3) Bills

4) Approve employment, Deborah Salas, Paraprofessional

5) Approve employment, Jodi Lancaster, Industrial Arts Substitute Teacher

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong reported that the DGS Board approved the proposed new split position of Director of Curriculum and Instruction at their last meeting. He asked for formal approval so we may begin posting for the position. He noted that the split would be 30% HS and 70% GS due to the different work loads at each building.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong reported that the district has met requirements for the Annual LEA Determination, which is an annual publication from ISBE stating that we have met our requirements for our special education programs.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board about a proposal for solar panels that he has received that could potentially save the district a lot of money over the next 25 years, potentially up to $640,000. The panels would clip to our existing metal roof. This proposal has come from a retired superintendent who Mr. DeLong trusts and that has done recent proposals locally. He feels this is just a starting point for discussion as there are many questions that need to be answered before he would recommend a proposal. The Board wants to continue exploring this project with caution due to the number of different companies and proposals that are available. Mr. DeLong noted that many incentives are expiring at the end of the year so time is of the essence in getting an agreement if that is the course they want to take.

Mr. DeLong presented requests from Seniors Jameson Jury and Ethan Cox for early graduation.

The Board went into Executive Session at 5:35 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

The Board exited Executive Session at 5:44 p.m.

The Board adjourned the meeting at 5:44 p.m.