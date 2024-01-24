Dwight IL – 815-584-1901 – thepaper1901@sbcglobal.net
Supporter,
Compassionate support can make a big difference in the aftermath of sexual harm. Thankfully, it is always available through Clove Alliance’s 24-Hour Crisis Hotline: 815.932.3322. Specially trained staff and volunteer advocates are always ready to provide support, information, referrals, and empathy. Anyone can call for any reason. From a question to a crisis, all are welcome.
Often, survivors reach out after being assaulted, unsure of what steps to take or what help is available. Sometimes, they call years later due to flashbacks or panic attacks and need someone to talk to. Loved ones of survivors also call to get ideas on how they can offer support, and friends contact us to get information they can pass on about services like counseling. No matter the reason, Hotline Advocates are standing by to help!
But what exactly happens when you call 815.932.3322? Let’s explore the steps so you know what to expect if you ever need to call.
Clove’s COSMIC BINGO is back on November 14th! It’s a special 18 years and older night of bingo with a cosmic twist. Laser lights, pumping music, black lights, glow sticks, and prizes make this interactive bingo event out of this world!
Tracey, our CEO, proudly serves on the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s (ICASA) Executive Committee — a group made up of ICASA committee chairs, elected officers, and at-large members. As Chair of the Finance Committee, she’s excited to collaborate with fellow leaders across the state to help strengthen services and advocacy for survivors of sexual violence.
Janice Eriks Receives Marsy’s Law Award
Clove Alliance proudly celebrates Janice, Director of Advocacy, who was honored with the Champion of Victims’ Rights Award from Marsy’s Law for Illinois for her efforts as the co-chair of the Public Affairs Committee of ICASA. This award recognizes ICASA staff and rape crisis center leaders for their dedication to upholding victims’ rights and supporting survivors across Illinois. Congratulations, Janice, on this well-deserved recognition!
September Moments
September is National Recovery Month, and we proudly joined the Ford County Recovers ROSC “Paint the Town Purple” initiative by decorating the door of our Paxton satellite office.
This display serves as a meaningful reminder that recovery is possible, hope is powerful, and our community plays a vital role in supporting survivors every step of the way. Together, we celebrate resilience and the strength it takes to heal.
We had an amazing time joining the Manteno Chamber of Commerce for their annual Oktoberfest! It was a wonderful opportunity to connect with our community and share resources about supporting survivors.
During the event’s Taylor Swift-themed activities, we were reminded that, just like in her lyrics, “you are not alone” and strength comes from speaking your truth. As a rape crisis center, we celebrate resilience, empower survivors, and work together to create a safer, supportive community.
Thank you to everyone who stopped by our booth and danced along with us—your support helps us continue this important work.
Brittany had a great time representing Clove Alliance at the Kankakee Community College Resource Fair! She loved connecting with students, sharing resources, and strengthening our partnership with KCC.
This month, Ashley had the joy of visiting Glenn Raymond School as part of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce Partnership Program!
She spent time with Ms. Mathewson and Ms. Maple’s classes, where they read Spaghetti in a Hot Dog Bun. The story sparked meaningful conversations about courage and the importance of embracing what makes us uniquely YOU .
We’re excited to continue visiting these classrooms each month and building connections through learning and stories!
We had a wonderful evening at the United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties Annual Dinner! Janice, Carmen, and Ashley were proud to represent Clove Alliance as a United Way funded agency.
We are so grateful for the continued support that helps us serve survivors and strengthen our community.
Huge thanks to BBCHS for inviting Brittany & Buckeye to your Senior Palooza! They had such a great time connecting with the students Your energy and kindness made the day unforgettable!
Monday & Tuesday, March 2nd & 3rd, 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Clove Alliance – Kankakee
Calling local artists! Clove Alliance is putting on our 6th Annual Brave, Bold, and Believed Art Show to celebrate and honor the journey of survivors and efforts to end sexual violence. We want you to participate! Find out more information on our website!