Often, survivors reach out after being assaulted, unsure of what steps to take or what help is available. Sometimes, they call years later due to flashbacks or panic attacks and need someone to talk to. Loved ones of survivors also call to get ideas on how they can offer support, and friends contact us to get information they can pass on about services like counseling. No matter the reason, Hotline Advocates are standing by to help!

But what exactly happens when you call 815.932.3322 ? Let’s explore the steps so you know what to expect if you ever need to call.