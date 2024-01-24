CCSI Case Coordination, LLC is offering the following Programs in Livingston County Pontiac, IL, October 1, 2025:

Caregiver Support Group:

CCSI Case Coordination and Synergy Home Care are hosting a Family Caregiver Support Group every second Monday from 2pm to 3pm each month at the Pontiac Township Senior Center, 601 N. Ladd St. in Pontiac. If you are or have been a family caregiver for your loved one and you would like to join us in discussion about issues while taking care of your loved one, then this is the place to be. Join us for a time of good conversation, problem solving and validation to the issues that you face day to day.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren/ Relatives Raising other Children:

CCSI Case Coordination, LLC hosts a Support Group for Grandparents or Relatives raising other Children. From September through May we meet at the Pontiac Public Library every 3rd Tuesday from 4pm-5pm. June, July and August we meet at the Pontiac Splash pad at the same time. There will be a Co-facilitator who watches and plays with the kids while the adults have a good conversation.

Caregiver Outreach Dwight, IL:

CCSI Case Coordination, LLC hosts an Outreach at HeritageWoods 701 E. Mazon St. Dwight, IL from 2pm-3pm every 3rd Wednesday of the month. If you would like to come and talk, receive help with issues or just talk, please reach out and we will be happy to help you.