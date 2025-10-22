As Halloween nears, potential fire hazards lurk

October 22, 2025 – From decorations and candles to flowing costumes, Halloween fun can quickly turn frightening if fire safety is overlooked. According to the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®), between 2019 and 2023, an annual average of 832 home structure fires began with decorations, resulting in three deaths, 28 injuries, and $17 million in direct property damage. Nearly half (47 percent) of these fires occurred because the decorations were too close to a heat source; approximately one-third (33 percent) started with candles.

“Halloween is a festive holiday for people of all ages, but it’s important to recognize where potential fire dangers lurk,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “By following a few simple steps, families can help keep the holiday fun and spooky, while still staying safe.”

NFPA offers these tips and guidelines for celebrating Halloween with fire safety in mind:

Costumes: When choosing a costume, stay away from long trailing fabric. If your child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough so they can see clearly.

Flashlights: Give children flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costume.

Decorations: Dried flowers, cornstalks, and crepe paper catch fire easily. Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters. Remember to keep exits clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes.

Candles: Only use battery-operated candles or glow-sticks in jack-o-lanterns. If you choose to use real candles, be sure to place them well away from anything that can burn and far enough out of the way of trick-or-treaters, doorsteps, walkways, and yards.

Smoke Alarms: Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working.

