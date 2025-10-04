Governor Pritzker Announces $4.4 Million Available for Tourism Grant Programs

Eligible entities can now apply for funding through the Tourism Attraction, Tourism Private Sector, and Tourism Marketing Partnership Grant Programs

CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced $4.4 million is available in tourism funding through three grant programs: the Tourism Attraction Grant Program ($1.8 million), the Tourism Private Sector Grant Program ($600,000) and the Tourism Marketing Partnership Grant Program ($2 million). Eligible entities can apply for grants to develop and improve new and existing tourism attractions through the Tourism Attraction Grant Program, grants to support and attract events and festivals through the Tourism Private Sector Grant Program, and grants to promote attractions, destinations, and events through the Tourism Marketing Partnership Grant Program in an effort to boost tourism and welcome more visitors across the state. Grantees will be selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process.

“Illinois’ thriving tourism industry continues to break records – creating new jobs, boosting spending in our local economies, and attracting more visitors from across the globe to The Middle of Everything,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “From Illinois’ unique attractions to our unforgettable events and festivals, investing in tourism pays off for visitors and Illinoisans alike. I’m committed to keeping our tourism industry growing, and I encourage eligible grant applicants to help us welcome more visitors to our great state.”

“Illinois isn’t just the best state in the nation to call home, it’s also the best state to visit. We want everyone to come share in our vibrant culture, meet our wonderful people, and explore all of the fun things to do,” said Lt. Governor Stratton. “In a time of division and isolation, Illinois is focused on bringing people together. Grant programs like these help emphasize the passion and opportunity that already exists here. I strongly encourage organizations with a lesser-heard a voice to apply – you are part of our story, let’s share it with the world around us.”

The State of Illinois continues to prioritize its tourism industry as millions of visitors spend billions of dollars annually across Illinois, boosting economic development and supporting jobs in the industry. Illinois reached its highest-ever hotel revenue figures in FY25 with $367 million – a 14% increase over the previous record set in FY24. Additionally, Illinois welcomed 113 million visitors who spent $48.5 billion in 2024 – representing 500,000 additional travelers spending $1.3 billion more than calendar year 2023.

“As the State builds upon another record-breaking year in the tourism industry, I encourage eligible applicants to apply for these new tourism funding opportunities,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Whether developing tourism attractions, supporting events and festivals, or promoting destinations, DCEO offers funding opportunities that will help our tourism industry remain second to none.”

Tourism Attraction Grant Program

The $1.8 million Tourism Attraction Grant Program will provide funding for the development or improvement of tourism attractions in Illinois, such as museums, recreation areas, amusement parks, and more. The goal of the program is to provide assistance for projects that increase the economic impact of tourism throughout Illinois by increasing visitation rates, boosting hotel occupancy, increasing local hotel and sales tax revenue, and more. Eligible applicants include counties, municipalities, not-for-profit organizations, local promotion groups, for-profit entities, and units of local government.

Eligible entities can apply for Tourism Attraction grants between $15,000 to $200,000, with a 1:1 match requirement for non-profits and a 3:1 match requirement for for-profit entities. Applications will be accepted until November 3 at 5:00 p.m. To view the NOFO and apply for the grant, please visit the DCEO website. To help applicants prepare to apply for funding, DCEO will be holding a webinar focused on the Tourism Attraction Grant Program at 10 a.m. on October 9. Interested parties are also encouraged to reach out to CEO.GrantHelp@illinois.gov for application assistance.

Tourism Private Sector Grant Program

DCEO is allocating $600,000 through the Tourism Private Sector Grant Program, which provides funding to entities to attract, host and develop new or enhanced events and festivals across Illinois. The grant opportunity is open to non-profits, government entities, for-profit institutions, and local promotional groups, and as defined in state statute. Matching funds must be provided by private sector entities, which is the origin of the program’s name. Grant funds can be used for a variety of purposes that support new, expanded, or enhanced events and festivals including advertising and marketing, transportation, building or equipment rental, receptions and banquets, registration, entertainment, and more.

Eligible entities can apply for Tourism Private Sector grants between $10,000 to $50,000, with a 1:1 match requirement. Applications will be accepted until November 3 at 5:00 p.m. To view the NOFO and apply for the grant, please visit the DCEO website. To help applicants prepare to apply for funding, DCEO will be holding a webinar focused on the Tourism Private Sector Grant Program at 2 p.m. on October 8. Interested parties are also encouraged to reach out to CEO.GrantHelp@illinois.gov for application assistance.

Tourism Marketing Partnership Grant Program

The $2 million Tourism Marketing Partnership Grant Program will provide matching grants to assist in the promotion of tourism attractions, destinations, and events in Illinois, with $1.2 million for applicants outside of Cook County and $750,000 for Cook County applicants. Grant funding will help tourism partners market their attractions and events to increase visitation by both business and leisure travelers in order to increase overnight stays in Illinois. Eligible applicants include counties, municipalities, not-for-profit organizations, and local promotion groups.

Eligible entities can apply for Tourism Marketing Partnership grants between $10,000 to $100,000, with a 1:1 match requirement. Applications will be accepted until November 3 at 5:00 p.m. To view the NOFO and apply for the grant, please visit the DCEO website for the Cook County application and the Balance of State application. To help applicants prepare to apply for funding, DCEO will be holding a webinar focused on the Tourism Marketing Partnership Grant Program at 2 p.m. on October 9. Interested parties are also encouraged to reach out to CEO.GrantHelp@illinois.gov for application assistance.

“The State’s $4.4 million tourism grant programs are the perfect opportunity for eligible entities across Illinois to apply for assistance to boost tourism,” said Representative Kimberly DuBuclet (D – Chicago). “Illinois is continuing to invest in our world-class tourism industry that has put us on the map as a premier travel destination.”

“Illinois’ tourism grants have helped the tourism industry make tremendous strides of success,” said Representative Dave Vella (D – Rockford). “With three new rounds of grant funding available, eligible entities have many opportunities to showcase Illinois and all its assets to visitors from near and far.”

The success of Illinois’ tourism sector is due to its commitment to supporting the industry as well as the Illinois Office of Tourism’s award-winning “Middle of Everything” campaign. Since it launched in 2022, the campaign has contributed to an additional 2.4 million trips equaling more than an additional $1 billion spent in Illinois hotels, restaurants, small businesses, and attractions, according to data from Longwoods International. Additionally, every $1 spent on the campaign equated to $74 in visitor spending while generating $7 in state and local tax revenue – an enormous return on investment.