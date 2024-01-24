REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232
Held in the Dwight Common School District Technology Room On October 8, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.
Board President Jaime Mallaney called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Brad Hansen; Ryan Kodat; Jaime Mallaney; Chuck Trainor
ABSENT: None
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal REDBIRD OF THE MONTH
Mrs. Schultz announced that Justin Eggenberger had been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.
PUBLIC COMMENT
None
REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Mrs. Schultz’ report stands as read. (View Principal’s Report here)
Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read. (View Assistant Principal’s Report here)
Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read. (View Athletic Director’s Report here)
Mr. DeLong reported that he attended a tax levy workshop earlier today. He noted that he received an estimated EAV from Livingston County and they are estimating a 13% increase. He wants to try to keep under 5% to avoid a Truth in Taxation hearing and to help our taxpayers. While our tax rate has gone down for several years in a row, property assessments continue to rise, mostly due to the housing market. The tentative tax levy will be presented at the November meeting. Mr. DeLong will provide several models. He also will be meeting with a financial forecaster from ISBE to review our numbers to provide a clearer picture of future projections.
Mr. DeLong reminded the Board that the Triple I conference is coming up next month and information will be sent out on this prior to the conference.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
- Minutes of the September 10, 2025 Special Board Meeting (Budget Hearing)
- Minutes of the September 10, 2025 Regular Board Meeting
- Bills
- Approve employment, Robert de Oliveira, Substitute Teacher
- Approve employment, Bradley Mosier, Substitute Teacher
- Approve resignation, Andy Pittenger, “A” Softball Coach
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong reported that he had discussed the proposed new split position of Director of Curriculum and Instruction with the DTHS Board at their last meeting and it was met with approval. He asked for formal approval so we may begin posting for the position.
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong reported that the district has met requirements for the Annual LEA Determination, which is an annual publication from ISBE stating that we have met our requirements for our special education programs.
Mr. DeLong informed the Board about a proposal for solar panels that he has received that could potentially save the district upwards of $500,000 over the next 25 years if we owned the panels. This would require an up-front payment of $350,000, but he expects that we would receive that back within the first year with savings and incentives. If we leased the panels, he expects that we could save over $300,000. This proposal has come from a retired superintendent who Mr. DeLong trusts and that has done recent proposals locally. He noted that our roof would not support these panels, but that we could do some stand-alones on the property. The Board wants to continue exploring this project and what would be best for the district.
Went into into Executive Session at 6:33 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act; and, to discuss litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent, in which case the basis for the finding shall be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting; According to Section 2, subsection c, #11 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.
Exited Executive Session at 6:57p.m. adjourn the meeting at 6:58 p.m.