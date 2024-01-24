CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

Minutes of the September 10, 2025 Special Board Meeting (Budget Hearing) Minutes of the September 10, 2025 Regular Board Meeting Bills Approve employment, Robert de Oliveira, Substitute Teacher Approve employment, Bradley Mosier, Substitute Teacher Approve resignation, Andy Pittenger, “A” Softball Coach

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong reported that he had discussed the proposed new split position of Director of Curriculum and Instruction with the DTHS Board at their last meeting and it was met with approval. He asked for formal approval so we may begin posting for the position.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong reported that the district has met requirements for the Annual LEA Determination, which is an annual publication from ISBE stating that we have met our requirements for our special education programs.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board about a proposal for solar panels that he has received that could potentially save the district upwards of $500,000 over the next 25 years if we owned the panels. This would require an up-front payment of $350,000, but he expects that we would receive that back within the first year with savings and incentives. If we leased the panels, he expects that we could save over $300,000. This proposal has come from a retired superintendent who Mr. DeLong trusts and that has done recent proposals locally. He noted that our roof would not support these panels, but that we could do some stand-alones on the property. The Board wants to continue exploring this project and what would be best for the district.

Went into into Executive Session at 6:33 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act; and, to discuss litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent, in which case the basis for the finding shall be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting; According to Section 2, subsection c, #11 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.