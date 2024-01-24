Sept 30 – The 7th grade girls basketball team beat Bishop Mac 16-13 last night. Allie Hansen had 4 points, 1 rebound and a steal. Izzy Pittneger had 6 points and 3 steals. Aubrey Watts hit a bucket late to seal the win. Tinley Bunting hit a big shot to give the Redbirds the lead in the 4th qt. Evelyn Hansen and Scarlett Miner each had 2 rebounds. Olivia Turner had 2 points and 5 rebounds. The 8th grade girls basketball team played hard but lost to Bishop Mac 29-11. Izzy Pittenger had 2 points. Claire Tjelle had 4 points and 7 rebounds. Skylar Burke had 4 rebounds. Lila Tjelle had 4 points and 4 rebounds. Olivia Turner had 2 rebounds and 1 point and Scarltee Miner had 1 rebound. Both teams will play at Home on Thursday against Wilmington.

Saturday Sept 27 – The Redbird 8th grade girls basketball team beat Indian Creek 22-18 on Saturday. Izzy Pittenger had 8 points and 7 steals. Claire Tjelle had 6 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals. Skylar Burke had 4 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals. Lila Tjelle had 4 points, 7 rebounds. Olivia Turner had 5 rebounds and a steal.

The 7th grade girls basketball played well in it’s season opener but lost to Indian Creek 24-17. Allie Hansen had 3 rebounds. Luna Parker and Mia Hoffner each had a rebound and a steal. Willow Riber had 2 points, 1 rebound and a steal. Izzy Pittenger had 8 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Evelyn Hansen had 6 points and 4 rebounds. Scarlett Miner had 2 rebounds. Olivia Turner had 8 points and 3 rebounds.

The 7/8th grade team will play at home tomorrow against Bishop Mac.