UPDATE: Work on I-55 Odell interchange ramps begin Sept. 17

ODELL – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that there will be daily closures on the exit and entrance ramps at the Interstate 55 Odell interchange (exit 209) in Livingston County beginning Wednesday, Sept. 17. The closures are to mill and pave the ramps.

Work will be done on one ramp each day. The ramp will be open during milling, with traffic running on one side. The ramp will be closed during paving and traffic will detour using Old Route 66 to the Illinois 17 interchange (exit 217) or the Illinois 116 interchange (exit 201).

The ramp paving project is part of an overall $39.4 million project to resurface I-55 between Illinois 17 in Dwight and Illinois 23 in Pontiac. The project includes bridge and culvert repairs on I-55 and bridge repairs on Livingston County Highway 1 over I-55 at the Odell interchange. All work is expected to be completed in October.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone areas, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Six of Rebuild Illinois include almost $20.8 billion of improvements statewide on 7,897 miles of highway, 815 bridges and 1,181 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 3 updates on X, follow us at @IDOTDistrict3. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.