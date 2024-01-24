New pickleball courts in Renfrew Park to open soon.

Tennis courts in Renfrew Park have been completely rebuilt.

A new gazebo / rest area has been installed next to the tennis courts.

Outdoor fitness station equipment next to tennis court at Renfrew Park is now in operation.

Fitness equipment at Renfrew Park.

The playground equipment at the southeast corner of Renfrew Park has been completely replaced with modern features including a rubberized play surface..

Marquee on the downtown Dwight building at 107 E .Chippewa Street has come down and is being remodeled.

Creations by Stephan (Conman) Connor have been added to the NAPA Building next to Old Route 66 Family Restaurant.

Additional Conman art on the NAPA Building.

Conman has also been busy adding these unique murals on the building at 103 E. Chippewa (Old Hager Lumber Yard).

It may be hard to believe, but this is all that is left of the Harvest Table site, an empty parking lot. A truck stop / travel plaza is planned to take its place.

Victory Lanes Bowling Alley has been sold and is in the process of being reconditioned to become a Dollar General Market store.