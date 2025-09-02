Aug 29 – JV Trojan football played at home last Friday against Lisle. Hard fought and physical game to start the season ended in a lose 21-13. Trojans first scored on a 65 yard touchdown run by Ryan Dennis. With an extra point kicked by Eridi Gashi. Trojans second touchdown was a pass thrown from Kayden Wood to Trevor Jensen for the 60 yard score. The defense worked well as a unit all game long with many Trojans getting in on every tackle. Leading tacklers were Zach Bumpous, Ryan Dennis, Alex Ortiz, Landon Koger and Ty Turner.