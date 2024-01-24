Congratulations to the following four Juniors who represented GSW High School at the Grundy County Corn Festival Queen Ceremony. Pictured left to right: Olivia Siano, Abby Galass, Abigail Olsen and Tessa Rankovich. Tessa Rankovich won Queen for GSW and was also crowned Grundy County Corn Festival Queen. The girls will be in the parade this Sunday, Sept. 28th in Morris.

Pictured left to right: Olivia Siano, Abby Galass, Abigail Olsen and Tessa Rankovich