SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room

On September 17, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Joel Sandeno called the meeting to order at 6:02 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Erin Connor; Kim Frauli; Joel Sandeno; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: Eric Scheuer

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal

Mr. DeLong presented his final proposal for the 2025-26 Budget. He noted that there were some minor changes from the August presentation, resulting in an overall estimated deficit of ($1,226,694). He noted that this deficit is mostly due to the heating ,cooling and bathroom remodel project that we are paying for this school year out of existing funds. He stated that the district is still in very good shape looking into this coming year. There were no comments from the Board or the public.