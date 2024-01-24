Sign up for fall events at Dwight’s library

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight has a full slate of events scheduled for September. All of these programs are free and open to the public. You do not need a library card to register. However, you do need to reserve a spot, as some programs have limited spaces available.

The library will be CLOSED on Sept. 20 due to Harvest Days.

Shelf Indulgence Book Discussion Group will meet at 10 am Tuesday, Sept. 23. All adults are welcome to join. Copies of each month’s book will be available for check out at the library’s circulation desk. This month, the group will be discussing “Made in China” by Amelia Pang.

A lecture on Thomas Googerty – Master Blacksmith Artist from Pontiac will be presented at 6 pm Thursday, Sept. 25. Dale Maley, president of the Livingston County Historical Society, will discuss this man who created the gates for the Southside Cemetery and the Catholic cemetery. Join us for this evening of local history.

Chef Susan returns to the library at 6 pm Monday, Sept. 29. This time she will demonstrate Rustic Italian Cuisine. Come hungry because Chef Susan will give everyone an opportunity to try her recipes. REGISTRATION FOR THIS PROGRAM IS NOW FULL; HOWEVER, YOU MAY CALL TO BE ADDED TO THE WAITING LIST.

Adult/Teen Craft Night will begin at 6 pm Thursday, Oct. 2. This month, we will be jumping on the Tik Tok trend of creating ghost paintings.

The Making of a Classic: The Wizard of Oz will be presented at 6 pm Friday, Oct. 3. Film historian Dr. Annette Bochenek will discuss the film’s production, legacy, and cultural impact through a multimedia presentation consisting of photos, video clips, and captivating stories.

Cook the Books Cookbook Club will meet at 6 pm Tuesday, Oct. 7. Participants will choose any recipe, make it, and bring some to share with others. This month, the group will be making and discussing chili.

Using AI to Create Documents will be presented at 6 pm Wednesday, Oct. 8. JJC adjunct professor Karen Ferrerro will discuss and demonstrate how AI can aid you in creating cover letters, resumes, and more.

True Crime Discussion will meet at 6 pm Thursday, Oct. 9, to discuss the case of Pam Hupp, who managed to get her friend’s husband convicted of murder despite his solid alibi. Pam eventually was charged with the murder as well as other crimes.

Sports with Dogs will be presented at 11 am Friday, Oct. 10, by K9 Connect. This event will be held outdoors, weather permitting, and is open to all children and their caregivers. In the event of rain, the event will be moved into the library’s community room.

The library also will have an event for teens in grades 6-12 with Can You Survive? at 1 pm Friday, Oct. 10. Teens will test their survival instincts by making decisions and then learn whether the decision would have saved them.

On Monday, Oct. 13, the library will celebrate the day off of school by giving kids as well as parents and teens something fun to do. At 10:30 am, children in grades K-5 are invited to go to the community room to create spider web watercolor paintings. Teens and adults are invited to head to the main floor of the library for a different craft, a pressed metal Renaissance Sun. These crafts will take place simultaneously for the convenience of families. However, you do not need to have a child enrolled to participate in the adult craft and vice versa.

To register for any of these programs, call 815-584-3061 or find the sign-up link on Facebook.

The library also offers ongoing programs for which you do not need to register in advance.

Stayin’ Fit and Active meets Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 am. These are gentle workouts. Mondays will be chair yoga and exercises, Wednesdays will be core and strength, and Friday will be balance workouts.

Toddler Time meets on Wednesdays at 10:30 am and is for children from infancy through age 4 and their caregiver. The program includes stories, crafts, ASL signs, and activities.

An Ongoing Book Sale is happening now with items available in the foyer and upstairs meeting room, including books, large print books, DVDs, and audiobooks. The book sale is take what you want and pay what you want.

For more information on any of these offerings, please call 815-584-3061.