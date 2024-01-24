Seneca’s Grand Marshal Gave Students a Great START at SHS

There are no trophies in the trophy case, no career records on the leader boards, not even pictures of the accomplishments of this year’s Seneca High School Homecoming Grand Marshal, but SHS is extremely proud to announce that former SHS teacher, Cathy Bergstrom, has been given that title for 2025. Bergstrom initiated the ‘START’ program at Seneca High School in 1995 and coordinated the program until her retirement in 2014.

Mrs. Bergstrom is one of the many behind-the-scenes, unsung heroes that makes Seneca High School a special place. The public gets to see the many successes of the coaches, students, and organizations at SHS, but rarely are the teachers recognized who work with those who need it most. Cathy Bergstrom made the trophies, leaderboards, and photographs possible for nineteen years for many graduates of Seneca High School.

Mrs. Bergstrom’s arrival at Seneca High School and even to the town of Seneca was not planned. Originally from Rockford and later Elwood, the desire to be closer to some members of her family drew her to this area, and her husband randomly came across Seneca and a lot for sale in 1992. They knew nothing about the village or even where Seneca High School was located.

Prior to arriving in Seneca, Cathy was a kindergarten, first, and second grade teacher in public and private schools until she began home schooling her own children. But then Seneca High School found her; and she found Seneca High School.

Seneca was creating a program for those students who needed extra help with organization, communication, and individual help with school assignments. The program was named Secondary Teacher Assisted Resource Time (START). School administration met Mrs. Bergstrom and convinced her to acquire her secondary teaching degree and develop the START program.

Mrs. Bergstrom’s task was to help vulnerable students navigate high school. However, Cathy didn’t just care that a student got adequate grades; she cared about every student as a person and gave each one every opportunity for success. She developed lifelong relationships with those students who benefited from her tireless efforts.

Bergstrom was highly respected by the faculty of SHS and was a huge asset to her colleagues at SHS as they depended on her to assist those students for whom they couldn’t provide the individual attention required for success. A former colleague commented that she admired her desire to learn as much as she could about a subject so she could in turn teach it to a student – and she had to do it for every subject.

In addition to coordinating the START program, Bergstrom has held the titles of National Honor Society Adviser, Assistant Speech Team Coach, Volunteer Cross Country Assistant Coach, Track Team Volunteer, and Scholastic Bowl Judge.

Cathy recently lost her husband, Denny, of almost 55 years. Cathy and Denny are the parents of two SHS Graduates: Annie (‘96) (Everett) of Tampa, Florida, and Peter (‘98) of Warrenton, Virginia. Her five grandchildren now garner the majority of Cathy’s genuine caring and giving personality.

Mrs. Bergstrom says she is honored and humbled to be selected as the Grand Marshal and that “there is nothing about Seneca High School that doesn’t bring me joy. I love the programs, people, and facilities.” She added that “the love that I feel from my former students is overwhelming.”

Mrs. Bergstrom will lead the homecoming parade down Main Street at 4:00 PM on Friday, September 27th, and then be recognized at halftime of the homecoming football game that same evening as her beloved Fighting Irish take on Dwight.