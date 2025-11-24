REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room

On September 17, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Joel Sandeno called the meeting to order at 6:04 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Erin Connor; Kim Frauli; Joel Sandeno; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: Eric Scheuer

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read. He noted that current enrollment is 212 students.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that the summer projects are inching to a close. We are still awaiting some of the equipment for the HV AC project and they will be working weekends and evenings to finish this project before winter.

Mr. DeLong asked for a volunteer to be the Delegate at the Triple I Conference in November. Chris Bunting volunteered.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that the district has received a federal REAP grant in the amount of $20,808, which will be spent on technology needs this year.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the August 20, 2025 Regular Board Meeting

2) Bills

3) Approve resignation, Tanya Koger, Paraprofessional

4) Approve resignation, Vicki Knop, Paraprofessional

5) Approve employment, Pat Condon, Substitute Teacher

6) Approve employment, Megan Borgra, Head Softball Coach

7) Approve employment, Kaitlyn Masching, Assistant Softball Coach

8) Approve employment, Kayla Kodat, PE Teacher, January 2025

19) Approve employment, Robert de Oliveira, Substitute Teacher

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong held the second and final reading of PRESS Plus Policy 119 updates and asked for their approval.

Mr. DeLong asked for final approval of the proposed 2025-26 Budget.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong discussed potential new dual credit offerings. Currently we offer 2 dual credit courses, both in Math. He would like to offer additional courses for our students. He noted that Mr. Kaufman (Science) and Mr. Zarbock (English) both have the credentials to teach these courses. However, they both currently have full teaching loads. The total cost to offer these classes through teaching overloads would be approximately $20,000. If we don’t end up with enough students signed up for the courses, the overloads could be dropped along with the courses.

Mr. DeLong forwarded a summary of the 2024-25 audit from Hopkins and Associates. He reported that we had a very clean audit with no findings.

Mr. DeLong presented the 2024-25 Teacher/Administrator Compensation Report for approval.

Mr. DeLong presented the 2025-26 Threat Assessment Team and Threat Assessment Plan to the Board.

This is an annual requirement and he noted that our team and plan are reviewed each year with all first responder agencies.

Mr. DeLong discussed the 2025-26 Risk Management Plan with the Board. He noted that we have not updated our plan in a long time; however, we do not use it to pay salaries out of our tort funds, which is an option in the plan.

Mr. DeLong discussed the potential hiring of a shared Curriculum Director between the 2 districts. He informed the Board that the benefits of having one would be improvement of instructional practices, curriculum and ultimately better classes and test scores for our students. He noted that we now are receiving REAP grant funds and we could supplement those with Title funds to cover the cost. He believes a split of 70/30 (GS/HS) would be an appropriate cost for this since they would spend the bulk of their time working with the GS Teachers and students. This was discussed at the DGS Board meeting last week and they are in favor of this structure. This will be brought back with a proposal at the October Board meeting.

Mr. DeLong asked for approval of an overnight stay for the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis from 10/29 through 10/31.

Mr. DeLong asked for approval of an overnight stay for the FFA Build Conference at ISU on 11/24/25.

Mr. DeLong asked for approval of an overnight stay for the FCCLA Ignite Conference in Springfield on 9/28/25.

Entered Executive Session at 6:39 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Open Meetings Act.

Exited Executive Session at 7:04 p.m.

Adjourned the meeting at 7:05 p.m.