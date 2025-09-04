Preparedness starts at home: Red Cross urges everyone to get ready for emergencies now

September 3, 2025 — September is National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross urges everyone to protect their loved ones by getting their households ready now. — September is National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross urges everyone to protect their loved ones by getting their households ready now.

“National Preparedness Month is a great time to ask whether your family would be ready if something unexpected happened tomorrow,” said Kellie O’Connell, CEO of the Illinois Red Cross. “It’s not about being scared; it’s about being smart and looking out for the people you love. Taking a few simple steps now so that you have a plan can make all the difference when it matters most.”

HOW TO GET READY Disasters don’t wait for the “right time” — they can happen in the middle of the night, during your commute or while your kids are at school. Protect your family by making a plan to stay safe, gathering important supplies and knowing how you’ll stay connected by taking these steps:

Depending on the emergency, you may need to stay where you are or go somewhere else to stay safe. If you may need to leave, think about where you’ll go, how you’ll get there, where you’ll stay and what you’ll take with you. Plan well in advance if you’ll need help leaving or use public transportation.

Next, gather and organize critical supplies — like food, water and medicine — into a go-kit and a stay-at-home kit. Make sure to include backup batteries and chargers for your devices (cell phone, CPAP, wheelchair, etc.), a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, and critical personal records.

Your go-kit should include three days of supplies that you can take with you. Your stay-at-home kit should have two weeks of food and water, and a one-month supply of medications, if possible.

Customize your kit to meet your household’s specific needs. If you have young children, don’t forget formula and diapers. If you have pets, include leashes, carriers, food, bowls, litter and a litterbox.

Finally, make a plan to reconnect with loved ones if you are separated or if the phone or internet is down. Write down important phone numbers on a contact card and carry it with you.

free Red Cross Emergency app for weather alerts, safety steps for different emergencies and expert advice in both English and Spanish. Don’t forget to sign up for local government emergency alerts to get critical local information — like evacuation notices — during an emergency. Download thefor weather alerts, safety steps for different emergencies and expert advice in both English and Spanish. Don’t forget to sign up for local government emergency alerts to get critical local information — like evacuation notices — during an emergency.

“Whether it’s a fire in someone’s home or a storm that destroys an entire town, disasters can happen anywhere, at any time,” O’Connell said. “Taking a few minutes now to get ready will help you protect your loved ones if the worst happens.”

