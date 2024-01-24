PNB Welcomes New Board Member

Dwight, IL – Peoples National Bank of Kewanee announces the appointment of a new member to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board is Jacob Frobish of Dwight, IL.

Bank President Chip Eastman said, “We are very pleased that Jake Frobish is joining our board of directors. He brings an important perspective to the board and will be a great representative of the bank in the Dwight area.”

Jacob owns Frobish Grain Farms, LLC and operates in the Dwight region. He is a long-time family farmer that is well-known and well-respected in the Dwight agricultural community. He does custom work in the area and is involved with the Peoples National Bank of Kewanee Professional Farm Management Department. Jacob is also very active in community programs and organizations, including the Dwight Township High School FFA program, Dwight Lions Club, Dwight Economic Alliance, and the Kendall Grundy County Farm Bureau.