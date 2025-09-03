Vincent “Butch” Biros, 74, of Mazon, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 31, 2025 at Morris Hospital.

Born June 16, 1951 in Morris, Vincent “Butch” was a son of Vincent and Alice (Debelak) Biros. He was raised in Mazon and graduated from MVK High School with the Class of 1969. On December 30, 1972, Butch married Marsha Leigh Helland at Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City, and together they shared 52 years of marriage and raised their family in Mazon.

He was a strong, hard working man that spent his entire career owning and operating his own farm. Butch was primarily a dairy farmer and raised numerous crops, taking great pride in his work and supporting the agriculture community. He served on several committees over the years and supported many different organizations, with the Grundy County Farm Bureau, Mazon Farmer’s Elevator Board, Illinois FFA Foundaton, and receiving the Seneca FFA Honorary Chapter degree being just a few highlights.

Butch had many interests outside of farming, especially enjoying hunting, fishing, and searching for arrowheads. He was a funny man, whose sense of humor and joking nature were one of a kind, and he had a passion for writing poetry. Butch was a good family man who provided well for his family, and was at his best when he was in the company of those he loved. He would often go for Sunday drives through the country, soaking in his love for nature and the community he helped cultivate these past 74 years. Butch may be gone, but his life and legacy will continue to influence those who knew and loved him for generations to come.

Survivors include his wife, Marsha Biros of Mazon; four children: Scott (Tiffany) Biros and Cash (Sarah) Biros, both of Mazon, Brandy (A.J.) Tjelle of Gardner, and Patience (Aaron) Miller of Seneca; ten grandchildren: Case and Kate Biros, Ben and Sam Biros, Ty and Taylor Tjelle, Maveric, Harleigh, and Gunner Varland, and Adrianna Miller; one sister, Diane (the late Don) Francois of Braceville, brother and sisters-in-law: John “Lucky” Latham of Morris, Ann Biros of Mazon, and Gail Helland of Morris, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sisters: Cathy (Jim) Sterba, Steffie Latham, and Brian Biros; mother and father-in-law: Marshall Everett and Elsie Helland, and brothers-in-law: Steve and Doug Helland.

Per Butch’s wishes, cremation rites are being accorded.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway Street, in Coal City on Sunday, September 7, 2025 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Butch was a simple man, so please dress in your country apparel or casual attire.

Butch will be laid to rest at a later date.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Butch’s memory to: GAVC Agriculture Program/Grundy Area FFA.

