Steven was born on April 11, 1949, in Kankakee, Illinois, the son of Fred J. and Alice M. (Jacobs) Bruner. Steven was first married to Diane Anderson Bruner on November 21,1970, who preceded him in death. He later married Leann M. (Stec) Rub on September 9, 1995, who remained his devoted wife.

Steven is survived by his loving wife, LeAnn Bruner of Dwight, Il.; his three children, Michael (Sarah) Bruner, Julie (Amy Phillips) Bruner, Jennifer (Dennis) Buck, his two step-sons, Howard (Michelle) Rub III and John (Simona) Rub; his eight grandchildren; Kennedy Rub, Zhoe Rub, Grace Bruner, Rocky Rub, Mia Buck, Ava Bruner, Sophia Buck and Olivia Buck; his seven siblings, Barbara (late John) Colson, Sharon (Ralph) Leydens, Kay (James) Murphy, Marge (Jack) Richie, James (Margery) Bruner, Paul (Tony Szczeblewski) Bruner and Michael (Sue) Bruner; and several nieces and nephews.

Born and raised on a farm in rural Cabery, Steve graduated from Kempton High School in 1967.

He then began a 36 year career at R.R. Donnelley and Sons where he held a variety of roles.

As a young man Steve loved boating with his family at South Wilmington Fireman’s Club. He coached youth baseball and softball and he spent many hours grilling in the backyard. He was a proud member of the Dwight Country Club and loved to golf. Steve was a strong supporter of the sports programs and both schools in Dwight.

In retirement, Steve explored his love of travel and delicious food. He drove a school bus for the Dwight Schools and he spent mornings mowing greens for the Dwight Country Club. Steve loved rooting for his beloved White Sox and Chicago Bears teams. He was an avid reader of historical fiction and political thrillers.

Although widely known as ‘Bronco”, his favorite name was Poppy. He never missed an opportunity to cheer his grandchildren on in their sporting events, spend time playing cards or making popcorn on the stove for sleepovers. Steve taught his family about commitment and how to work hard.

He will be truly missed and remembered by all who knew and loved him. A heartfelt thank you to all of the amazing care givers at the Arc in Dwight for their compassion and support during such a difficult time.

Memorial donations in Steven’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

