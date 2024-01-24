Mary Teresa Bell, age 60, of Dwight, Illinois, and formerly of Wilmington, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, September 24, 2025, at the Lightways Inpatient Unit in Joliet, Illinois, surrounded by her seven loving siblings. She was lovingly called home to be with her parents.

Born May 15, 1965, in Joliet, Illinois, Mary was the daughter of William Ray and Rosanna (Purcell) Bell. She was raised in Wilmington, attended St. Rose Parochial School, and graduated from Wilmington High School with the Class of 1983.

Mary dedicated more than three decades of her career to RR Donnelley in Dwight, and most recently worked as a Dietary Aid at Evenglow Senior Living in Pontiac. A lifelong member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington, she also enjoyed membership in the Braidwood Recreation Club and the Wilmington Moose Lodge.

She found joy in simple pleasures—walking, being in nature, and attending church. Mary had a fondness for collecting teddy bears, loved rainbows, cherished her Irish heritage, and especially adored the color orange.

Those who knew Mary will remember her as a woman of quiet strength and great kindness. She was a hard worker with a generous heart who always put others before herself. Gentle and humble, Mary listened more than she spoke, lived simply, and loved deeply. She never wished to disappoint anyone and served as a quiet role model through the way she lived her life—thankful, selfless, and full of love.

Survivors include her seven siblings: Rosemary (Dave) Malone of Wilmington, Debbie Bell-Karaszewski (fiancé’ – Curt Shepherd) of Aurora, Kathy (Dave) Pinchetti of San Diego, California, Bernadette Plese of Wilmington, Donna Bell of Braidwood, Dan Bell of Naperville and Maureen (Marty) Plese of Wilmington; nephews and nieces: Raymond (Krysti) Malone, Alycen (Grant) Cross, Michael (Nicole Tiscia) Plese, Breanna (Alex) Crippen, Ethan Bell (fiancé – Roxanne Schorr), Aidan Bell, Zachary Plese, Lexi Plese and Jacob Plese, and two great nieces: Fiona Crippen and Scarlett Cross.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at Baskerville Funeral Home 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington on Sunday, September 28, 2025 between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. and on Monday September 29th at St. Rose Catholic Church, 604 S. Kankakee Street in Wilmington from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Reverend Brian Geary presiding, and inurnment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wilmington where Mary will be laid to rest with her parents.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Mary’s memory to Kuzma Care Cottage, Lightways Hospice or to Morning Star Missions.

