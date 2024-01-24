Born April 4, 1930 in Streator, Illinois, Loisanne was a daughter of Raymond and Louise (Lowns) Hoskins. She was raised in Streator where she graduated from Streator High School with the Class of 1949. On April 15, 1950, she married Louis James O’Connell at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Streator. Together they moved to Verona in 1960, where they made a home and raised their family.

Faith was a lifelong cornerstone in Loisanne’s life, from walking to church as a young child to being a devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kinsman where she organized church luncheons and dinners for over thirty years. She was well known for her skills in the kitchen and had an encyclopedic knowledge of every recipe she used or shared over most of her adult life. Sharing recipes was a calling card of hers, as well as collecting cookbooks to broaden her culinary horizons.

Loisanne and Louie were successful farmers and active members of the Kinsman/Verona community. She gladly balanced the challenges of raising six children, supporting daily farming activities, and being an active member of the church and surrounding area. In their later years, Loisanne and Louie were able to travel to Ireland, Hawaii and other destinations.

Loisanne had a flair for the arts, drawing beautiful pictures at a young age and becoming a talented seamstress which she continued throughout her life. She was proud to make her daughter’s wedding veil and numerous first communion dresses for her grandchildren. Music was also a constant in Loisanne’s life and was overjoyed that this was a trait that she shared with all her family. She enjoyed keeping her mind sharp playing several card games, bridge being her absolute favorite, but she also found great pleasure in playing Euchre, Pinochle, Rummy, and Canasta. Loisanne’s life at The Pointe in Morris was filled with many card games, Bingo games and fun days with her many friends.

Family was the center of Loisanne’s life, and she treasured every memory made with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. And though she will be missed, comfort can be found in the reunion of her and her beloved husband, Louie.

Survivors include five children: Daniel O’Connell of Minooka, Illinois, Kevin (LaDonna) O’Connell of Marion, Illinois, Connie (Steve) Vaughn of Wales, Wisconsin, Kelly (Gerry) Johnson of Seneca, Illinois, and Paul (Kathleen Misovic) O’Connell of Brookfield, Illinois; one son-in-law, Emerson Rapp of Peoria, Illinois; grandchildren: Jason O’Connell, Casey (Danielle) O’Connell, Sara (Brad Wilmeth) O’Connell, Patrick O’Connell, Katherine (Michael Jehring) Vaughn-Jehring, Brenna (Vince) Pham, Maggie (Carl) Hopkins, Colleen Vaughn, D’Arcy (Eric) Haeusser, Emerson (Briana) Rapp III, Adam (Miranda) Johnson, Rachel Johnson (fiance: Tom Koudelik), and Andre’ Misovic-O’Connell; as well as 20 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Loisanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louie; daughter, Sandy Rapp, and her seven brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 219 Emmett Street in Kinsman on Friday, September 26, 2025 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A rosary service will begin at 12:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following, concelebrated by Reverend Josh Miller and Reverend John Hornicak with Deacon William Dunn assisting.

Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Ransom, where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Louie.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Lightways Hospice for their excellent care provided to Loisanne during her final days.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Loisanne’s memory to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Family and friends are encouraged to log onto www.ReevesFuneral.com to sign the guest book, upload photographs and share Loisanne’s memorial page online through social media.

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves, Fruland and Baskerville Funeral Homes and Crematory. (815-942-2500)