Julie Kristine (Patterson) Dunn died on August 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Julie was the daughter of Alfin and Ruth (Pedersen) Patterson. She was born on April 15, 1950 in Streator, Il. She is survived by her brothers, Rodney (Dorothy) Patterson of Pontiac, IL and Robert (Michele) Patterson of Sandwich, Il. Her son Christopher (Caliyane) Dunn of Phoenix, Az. And her daughter Melissa (Chris) Shipley of Bloomington, Il. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Dr. Rebecca Patterson (Chicago), Tracey (Randy) Smith (Pontiac), Nathan Patterson (Felton, Delaware) and Luke (Kelly) Patterson, Pontiac.

Julie graduated from Dwight Township High School and Illinois State University. Her favorite teaching assignments were at the Navajo schools in Ganado, Arizona where she developed an art curriculum and the Los Angeles Unified School District where she assisted many students with special needs in finding and maintaining jobs in the community. She was certified to teach online courses while in Los Angeles. She was hoping to develop an on-line course focusing on the architecture of the various neighborhoods of Chicago, especially in the Lincoln Square neighborhood where she lived prior to moving to Seattle. Julie saw beauty in everything and everywhere she looked. She spent her life giving to others.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 12, 2025 from 1:30 Pm to 3:30 Pm at the Community Room at the U of I Extension Office, 1412 S. Locust Street, Pontiac, Il. The family suggests donations in her name be directed to her family (C/O Melissa Shipley (401 Highland Drive, Bloomington, IL, 61704 – 309-846-5913) or to a charity of the donor’s choice.