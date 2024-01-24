John A. Fox, 62, of Dwight, Illinois passed away peacefully at 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at his home in Dwight, Il.

As per John’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded, Hager Memorial Home of Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.

John was born on October 24, 1962, in Morris, Illinois, the son of Robert and Laura (Scott) Fox.

John is survived by his siblings; Mary (Edward) O’Neill, Robert (Rhoda) Fox, Lloyd (Rose) Voyles, Edward (Sally) Voyles, Charles Voyles, Scott (Kathy) Voyles, Donna (late Clifford) Martin, Leona Martin. Many nieces and nephews, and several chickens.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Nancy Leggero.

It’s no coincidence that John passed the same year as Ozzy did; they were both absolute legends. John was a simple man. He knew how to do it all; he could fix anything, he could build anything and loved raising his chickens and ducks (whom had their own house… literally).

Most importantly, John showed his love with immense gratitude, showing up for his friends and family, and lending a helping hand in ways most individuals could not. He didn’t need to show his love through grand gestures, as his presence was enough.

John had a wild sense of humor. His jokes were anything but appropriate. To anyone, wherever he may be, I am telling you or warning you, do not pull that man’s finger. Quick short story, he once was told by his father to swat a horsefly off the family’s bull on the farm. Of course, he did swat the horsefly and the bull was anything but satisfied. He and that bull ended up having a stare off. John did admit he was scared of the bull and began sprinting back to the house.

After the reported bull incident, John has never been scared. He never once complained. He lived his life, showed up for those he loved, and he lived life on his own terms. Ironically, he lived his life like he was actually taking that bull by the horns.

To know John was to love him. He was always working on a project, finding a new hobby, rocking out to music, or as Judas Priest once stated, “breaking the law.” John will be so deeply missed. He provided a sense of comfort to all those around him that could never be replaced. I sure hope he is having a blast in Paradise City.

