Howard L. Christiansen, 94, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Carle Hospital in Peoria, Illinois, on September 18, 2025.

Howard was born on May 6, 1931, in Dwight, Illinois, to Arthur and Ruth (Reimer) Christiansen. He was a proud graduate of Dwight High School, Class of 1949. Soon after, he answered the call to serve his country, enlisting in the United States Navy. For four years, Howard served with honor as an Interior Communications Electrician aboard the USS Sigourney, an experience that remained one of the greatest sources of pride in his life. He was a loyal Navy veteran whose service shaped his character and values throughout the years.

Following his military service, Howard pursued further education at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He went on to build a long and dedicated career with AT&T, working first in Grant Park, Illinois, and later in Toledo, Ohio, until his retirement.

A lifelong fisherman, Howard embraced the sport as more than a pastime—it reflected his careful attention to detail, respect for fine craftsmanship, and patient spirit. He shared this passion with his family through fishing trips and by crafting custom poles for each of them, lasting treasures of his love and skill.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Clark R. Christiansen; and his sister-in-law, Wilma Christiansen. He is survived by his brother, Jim (Mary Beth) Christiansen; nieces and nephews Kay (Harvey) Rubin, Jan Christiansen, John (Linda) Christiansen, Karen Tapper, Diane (Laura) Padilla, and William (Stephanie) Christiansen; seven great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-niece. Howard was also blessed with loyal neighbors and dear friends, Mike and Hollie Potter, whose kindness and friendship meant so much to him.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Hager Funeral Home in Dwight, Illinois. A graveside service will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Dwight. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dwight or to the Wounded Warrior Project.