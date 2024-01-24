Deborah (DT) Lynn Thomas 72 of Dwight Illinois passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2025, Deborah (DT) Lynn Thomas 72 of Dwight Illinois passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2025,

Visitation will be held from 10 am – 11:30 am on Friday, September 26, 2025 at the Dwight United Methodist church, 701 S Columbia, Dwight, Illinois. Services to follow at 11:30 am. Pastor Abet will be officiating. A luncheon will be provided at the church following the services. A family burial will follow the luncheon at Riverview Cemetery in Streator, Illinois.

Hager Memorial Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Deb was born on May 27, 1952 in Streator, Illinois. The daughter of James W. and Ruby A. Thomas.

Deb is survived by her mother Ruby of Dwight, IL. Brother Randy (Vicki) Thomas of Dwight, IL. Three nieces, Hope and Cathy of Texas and Jill (Matt) McGlocklin of Carmel IN. One nephew Jake Thomas of Chicago, IL. Deb is also survived by a number of great-nieces and -nephews.

Deb was preceded in death by her father James Thomas, brother David Thomas and sister Janet Thomas. Deb graduated from Dwight Township High School. Deb worked a number years for the Livingston County Sheriff’s office.

Deb was an avid music listener and enjoyed listening to local area bands. She was a huge White Sox and University of Illinois fan.

Deb will be truly missed by her family and close friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.