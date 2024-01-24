Bessie Creola Rockwell, 96, of Dwight, Illinois, passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at the Arc of Dwight in Dwight, Il.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville, Il. Pastor Gilbert Cedillo will be officiating.

Hager Memorial Home of Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Bessie was born November 11, 1928, in Tompkinsville, Kentucky, the daughter of Enmers and Lora (Coulter) Reecer.

Bessie is survived by her son Jerry (Carolyn) Curtis of Dwight, Il., her seven grandchildren, many great grandchildren, her niece and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Alvin Leon Curtis, her third husband William Rockwell, her daughters, Linda Johnson and Sharon Miller a son, William Curtis, her three brothers: Walter, Bernace and Randall Reecer.

Bessie was a member of the American Legion Woman Auxiliary of Beloit, WI. She loved family gatherings, preparing food and entertaining family and friends. She always looked forward to their annual family trip to Wisconsin. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by all.

Memorial donations in Bessie’s name may be made to the Shriner Children’s Hospital, https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/ways-to-give/donate.

Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.