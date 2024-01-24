Antoinette M. “Annie” Linton, age 52, of Braceville, IL, formerly of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at OSF Divine Mercy Hospital in Peoria. She was born April 4, 1973 in Kankakee, the daughter of Robert & Betty (Fredensborg) Linton. Annie graduated in 1991 from Kankakee High School. She was a caregiver for Pinnacle Opportunities.

Annie was a strong cancer survivor.

She enjoyed puzzles, games, card games, and watching TV, such as old sitcoms and Law & Order SVU. Annie was generous and donated blood as often as she could. She was an amazing aunt that helped raise her niece. Annie loved animals. Annie was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Kankakee and recently attended United Lutheran Church in Gardner.

Surviving are her mother, Betty Robinson of Braceville; two sisters, Emily Linton of Riverview, FL and Candice Linton of Wilmington; one niece, Alisha Warren of Eugene, OR; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Annie is preceded in death by her father; stepfather, James Robinson; grandparents, Fred & Betty Linton and George & Edna Fredensborg; and an infant sister, Naomi Linton.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 29, 2025 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Rev. Greg Olson will officiate the service. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross or Lutheran World Relief.