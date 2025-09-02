New Hope Presbyterian Church in Coal City is hosting a Vendor/Craft Show on October 25, 2025 from 10 am to 3 pm. New Hope Presbyterian Church in Coal City is hosting a Vendor/Craft Show on October 25, 2025 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Spaces are approximately 8’xx10′ inside the church. One 8′ table will be provided. Electricity will be available for some spaces. Deadline for submitting applications is September 12, 2025.

Fee will be $30 with electricity and $25 without. Contact the church via email at newhopepresbychurch@gmail.com. Call Freda Davis at 815-325-0819 or Terrie Ledesma at 815-351-2247 for information, questions, tour, or registration application. Set up will be the day before from 4-7 pm. All fees are non-refundable.