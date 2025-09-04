Morris Hospital Physician Addresses Substance Abuse Impact

September 3, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA are offering a free program about substance abuse and the impact on mental health on Wednesday, September 24, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Avenue, Morris.

“How Substance Abuse Impacts Mental Health and Wellness” will be presented by Dr. Jennifer Thomas, Medical Director of Integrated Behavioral Health at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers.

Approximately 37 million U.S. adults struggle with a substance use disorder. While substances are a common part of our human experience and culture, some people struggle with unhealthy relationships with substances.

The program is open to the community and does not require YMCA membership to attend. To register, go to morrishospital.org/events and select the category Education Classes at the YMCA, or call the Morris Hospital YMCA at 815-513-8080.