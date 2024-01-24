The MVK Senior Citizens met on September 16, 2025 at the Mazon American Legion at noon for a catered lunch by Upper Crust Yorkville through Community Nutrition Network.

We will have a new caterer, Hoffman House, starting in October and the donation for the meal will be $5.

President Beth Burns brought our meeting to order after the lunch with the Pledge to the Flag and prayer. The Secretary’s report was given by Secretary Nancy Johnson, motion to accept given by Carol, second by Joe, motion passed. The Treasurer’s Report was given by Treasurer Shirley Peterson, motion to accept given by Carol, second by Jan, motion passed.

There will be an electronic and document recycling event in Morris September 27 from 8-noon at 1320 Union Street.

We will have a guest speaker at our November meeting at 11 a.m. to talk about automobile insurance.

Door prizes were won by Joe S, Charlotte H, and Bob M.

Birthdays of Carol and Sonya were celebrated.

Our next meeting will be October 21, 2025 with euchre at 10:30, lunch at noon, with our meeting after lunch followed by Bingo.

A motion to adjourn was given by Joe, second by Jan, motion passed.