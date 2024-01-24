Livingston County Mosquito Batch Tests Positive for West Nile

Livingston County Health Department

Livingston County, IL – The Livingston County Health Department (L.C.H.D.) Environmental Health Division shares that it has had mosquito batches test positive for West Nile Virus in Livingston County. The batches were collected near Odell. They were the first batches to test positive in the county this year. IDPH recommends avoiding being outdoors when mosquitos are most active, wearing clothes that cover the skin, using bug repellent, and report standing water to local governments.