Sept. 29, 2025

Kankakee Community College is celebrating an increase in student enrollment for the Fall 2025 semester for the third year in a row. The college reports a 7.2% increase in headcount and a 5.5% increase in credit hours this fall compared to Fall 2024.

“These numbers reflect the trust our community places in KCC as an affordable, accessible, and high-quality educational option,” said Dr. Michael Boyd, president of KCC. “We’re proud to see more students choosing us as the place to start or continue their education.”

“KCC has seen enrollment increases every term since 2022,” said Lesley Cooper, vice president for Institutional Effectiveness. “This fall, growth includes both full-time and part-time students across a variety of academic and career programs. The increase can be attributed to expanded program offerings and tuition support for degrees and certificates that lead to family-sustaining careers, strengthened support systems for students, and coordinated outreach initiatives.”

In addition to enrollment gains, KCC continues to focus on student success and completion. Initiatives such as tutoring services, transfer agreements, career pathways, are designed to ensure students not only start at KCC but also achieve their educational and career goals.

“We’re committed to providing opportunities for every student, whether they’re working toward a degree, certificate, or preparing to transfer to a four-year university,” said Boyd. “This enrollment growth demonstrates that our mission is resonating with students and families.”

Registration for the Spring 2026 semester will open on Oct. 13.

For more information about KCC and enrollment opportunities, visit www.kcc.edu or call 815-802-8100.