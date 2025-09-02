ILLINOIS STATE POLICE SQUAD CAR STRUCK ON I-55
ISP Experiences 10th Move Over Law-Related Crash of 2025
DWIGHT – Illinois State Police (ISP) officers investigated a traffic crash that occurred on I-55 southbound at milepost 217 in Livingston County involving an ISP Trooper. The Trooper was handling a previous crash when their squad car was struck by a driver who failed to move over.
A person who violates the Move Over Law faces a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information about ISP related crashes can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c268d.
The charges are not evidence against the defendant, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
