ILLINOIS STATE POLICE SEEKS PUBLIC ASSISTANCE WITH 2007 BURGER KING DOUBLE-HOMICIDE COLD CASE

September 22, 2025

MOMENCE – September is recognized as National Cold Case Month, and the Illinois State Police is committed to bringing justice and resolution for victims and families impacted by violent crimes. ​ The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 requests the public’s assistance with the death investigation of Pam Branka and Paul Jones.

On January 13, 2007, in the early morning, police received a 911 call from the Burger King attached

to the Circle K gas station, located at 3 Gladiolus Street in Momence. ​ A female was heard screaming but unable to speak to the dispatcher. ​ Momence Police Department arrived approximately one minute later and found both Burger King employees, Pamela Branka and Paul Jones deceased at the restaurant.