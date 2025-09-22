ILLINOIS STATE POLICE SEEKS PUBLIC ASSISTANCE WITH 2007 BURGER KING DOUBLE-HOMICIDE COLD CASE
September 22, 2025
MOMENCE – September is recognized as National Cold Case Month, and the Illinois State Police is committed to bringing justice and resolution for victims and families impacted by violent crimes. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 requests the public’s assistance with the death investigation of Pam Branka and Paul Jones.
On January 13, 2007, in the early morning, police received a 911 call from the Burger King attached
to the Circle K gas station, located at 3 Gladiolus Street in Momence. A female was heard screaming but unable to speak to the dispatcher. Momence Police Department arrived approximately one minute later and found both Burger King employees, Pamela Branka and Paul Jones deceased at the restaurant.
If you have any information that may be related to the investigation, please visit the Illinois State Police Investigative Tips website at https://isptips.illinois.gov/ or email tips to ISP.CRIMETIPS@illinois.gov. Any information leading to the arrest of a suspect may be eligible to receive a cash reward.