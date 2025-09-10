Illinois High School Football Rankings – Class 1A

Week 3

Release Date: September 10, 2025

1 Camp Point (Central)  Panthers

Record: 2-0

Last: @ G.-Northwestern (1-1)24-6W
Next: @ Triopia (1-1)
6
100
#2
2 Stockton Blackhawks

Record: 2-0

Last: @ Lena-Winslow (1-1)38-14W
Next: vs Dakota (0-2)
5
99
#8
3 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic).  Comets

Record: 2-0

Last: @ Mendota (0-2)35-18W
Next: vs E.-Prophetstown (2-0)
86
4  Gibson City (Melvin-Sibley.  Falcons

Record: 2-0

Last: vs Fisher (0-2)57-7W
Next: vs LeRoy (0-2)
76
5  Lena (L.-Winslow) Panthers

Record: 1-1

Last: vs Stockton (2-0)14-38L
Next: @ Rochelle (2-0)
53
#1
6 Casey (Westfield) Warriors

Record: 2-0

Last: @ Tuscola (1-1)20-16W
Next: vs Newton (1-1)
46
#5
7 Clifton (Central)  Comets

Record: 2-0

Last: vs Momence (0-2)48-14W
Next: vs Georgetown-Ridge Farm (1-1)
37
#6
8 Galena (H.S.) Pirates

Record: 2-0

Last: vs Benton, WI (0-3)34-14W
Next: @ Eastland-Pearl City (2-0)
21
#9
9 Hardin (Calhoun) [Coop]  Warriors

Record: 2-0

Last: @ Beardstown (1-1)41-0W
Next: @ Pleasant Hill (0-2)
21
#NR
10  Mt. Sterling (Brown County).  Hornets

Record: 2-0

Last: @ Pleasant Hill (0-2)51-14W
Next: @ Routt (0-2)
20
Others Receiving Votes: 11, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 17. 12, Dwight 13. 13, Fithian (Oakwood) 8. 14, Arthur 3. 15, Kewanee (Wethersfield) 3. 16, Greenfield 2.
