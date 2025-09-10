Illinois High School Football Rankings – Class 1A
Week 3
Release Date: September 10, 2025
1 Camp Point (Central) Panthers
Record: 2-0
Last: @ G.-Northwestern (1-1)24-6W
Next: @ Triopia (1-1)
6
100
Prev:#2
2 Stockton Blackhawks
Record: 2-0
Last: @ Lena-Winslow (1-1)38-14W
Next: vs Dakota (0-2)
5
99
Prev:#8
3 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic). Comets
Record: 2-0
Last: @ Mendota (0-2)35-18W
Next: vs E.-Prophetstown (2-0)
86
4 Gibson City (Melvin-Sibley. Falcons
Record: 2-0
Last: vs Fisher (0-2)57-7W
Next: vs LeRoy (0-2)
76
5 Lena (L.-Winslow) Panthers
Record: 1-1
Last: vs Stockton (2-0)14-38L
Next: @ Rochelle (2-0)
53
Prev:#1
6 Casey (Westfield) Warriors
Record: 2-0
Last: @ Tuscola (1-1)20-16W
Next: vs Newton (1-1)
46
Prev:#5
7 Clifton (Central) Comets
Record: 2-0
Last: vs Momence (0-2)48-14W
Next: vs Georgetown-Ridge Farm (1-1)
37
Prev:#6
8 Galena (H.S.) Pirates
Record: 2-0
Last: vs Benton, WI (0-3)34-14W
Next: @ Eastland-Pearl City (2-0)
21
Prev:#9
9 Hardin (Calhoun) [Coop] Warriors
Record: 2-0
Last: @ Beardstown (1-1)41-0W
Next: @ Pleasant Hill (0-2)
21
Prev:#NR
10 Mt. Sterling (Brown County). Hornets
Record: 2-0
Last: @ Pleasant Hill (0-2)51-14W
Next: @ Routt (0-2)
20
Others Receiving Votes: 11, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 17. 12, Dwight 13. 13, Fithian (Oakwood) 8. 14, Arthur 3. 15, Kewanee (Wethersfield) 3. 16, Greenfield 2.