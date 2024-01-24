How this Illinois orchard turned a lost cup into a viral moment

By HANNAH SPANGLER

FarmWeek

Apple season has arrived at Tanners Orchard in Speer, along with an unexpected social media celebrity

A forgotten cup labeled, “Angela’s do not use or take,” was left in the Marshall County orchard’s melon display in late August, catching the attention of co-owner Jennifer Beaver.

“I saw what was written on it, and I was laughing, because I could relate so well,” Beaver said.

She snapped a photo and posted it to Facebook, thinking it would be a good, lighthearted moment to share with others. Beaver initially planned to post just one photo, but attention to Angela’s cup, whose owner remains a mystery, flowed over.

“It seems like if it’s an organic thing like that, that’s usually what it does,” she said. “It was not planned at all.”

With engagement coming from out-of-state users and non-followers, Beaver decided to build on the momentum. With help from her administrative assistant, Jessie Pyles, additional photos of the cup were taken in various spots around the orchard.

The Sept. 3 post of the cup brought in more than 1,000 likes and nearly 50 shares, with some Facebook users even commenting they were planning visits from other states. Still, Beaver said it’s important to let viral moments run their course.

“With Angela’s cup, we had no idea that would happen,” Beaver said. “But the thing they also have to remember, like with Angela’s cup, it only lasts, you know, for a little bit, and then people move on to the next thing.”

Now in its 78th season, Tanners Orchard has long embraced social media as part of its marketing strategy, using a Peoria-based marketing agency to promote the orchard online. While the agency handles scheduled posts and the Search Engine Optimization (SEO) strategy, Beaver still adds a personal touch through informal updates and now Angela’s cup.

“It’s nice to have both on your Facebook page,” Beaver said.

Beyond social media, the orchard uses ZIP Code data collected at checkout to guide its marketing strategy. This fall, they’re targeting areas such as the Quad Cities to attract visitors willing to make a day trip. Beaver said that in times of economic uncertainty, families often skip vacations but still seek affordable outings, which makes agritourism destinations like the orchard especially appealing.

She said at first the goal was to get day trippers to the orchard in August for their events. It is not their typical practice to advertise in September and October, but they decided to try “something a little different.”

"I said, 'We need to get these people from two hours away to come to our farm,'" Beaver told FarmWeek. "And I said, 'So we need to pull them in the fall.'"







Balancing the orchard’s role as both a working farm and an agritourism destination requires careful planning, she said. Weekdays tend to draw shoppers and school tours, while weekends bring families for apple picking, food stands and the “Back 40” play area.

Beaver joked she particularly looks forward to opening and closing day at the end of November, but she really looks forward to seeing familiar families every year. For many families, a visit to Tanners Orchard is a tradition passed down through generations.

“Watching a family come out and it’s just mom and dad, and then, all of a sudden, it’s mom and dad with their kids and then it’s mom and dad with their kids and grandkids … it is a lot of fun to see these families growing,” she said

As families head to Tanners this fall, Beaver said the apple crop is “doing well” thanks to timely rainfall in August. Current varieties available in the farm market and for u-pick include Cortland and McIntosh, with Golden Delicious, Jonathan and an early Fuji variety coming soon. As of press time, Honeycrisp and Gala are still available in the market.

For more information and the latest hours, visit tannersorchard.com/.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.