Multiple Full Time Career Opportunities



Vermilion Valley Bank is actively seeking a full-time Loan Officer and Customer Service Representative to join our team.

Loan Officer candidate will evaluate, authorize, approve or deny loan applications. The Loan Officer will act as a liaison between customers and Vermilion Valley Bank and help qualified applicants acquire loans according to regulations, bank policies and procedures.

Customer Service Representative candidate will respond to customer requests of everyday monetary banking transactions, be involved in bank balancing operations and perform these duties according to regulations, bank policies and procedures in an accurate and timely manner. Employees are responsible for providing high quality customer service in a friendly and efficient manner.

Competitive wages based on experience. We offer benefits including: medical/dental/vision/life coverage, retirement savings, paid time off and more.

Please send your resume to: vermilionvalleybank@vvb91.com or Vermilion Valley Bank Attn: Gary Loschen PO Box 128 Piper City, IL 60959.

Vermilion Valley Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer.